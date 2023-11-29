Who is the oldest player in T10 League?

Who Holds the Title of the Oldest Player in the T10 League?

In the fast-paced world of cricket, the T10 League has emerged as a thrilling and action-packed format. With matches lasting only 90 minutes, this league has gained immense popularity among fans worldwide. While the league showcases the talents of many young and dynamic players, there is one question that often arises – who is the oldest player in the T10 League?

The Oldest Player in the T10 League: Pravin Tambe

The title of the oldest player in the T10 League is held Pravin Tambe, a seasoned cricketer from India. Born on October 8, 1971, Tambe made his T10 League debut in 2019 at the age of 48. Despite his age, Tambe has showcased remarkable skills and agility on the field, proving that age is just a number.

Tambe’s journey in cricket has been nothing short of inspiring. He started his professional career relatively late, making his debut in first-class cricket at the age of 41. However, his talent and dedication soon caught the attention of the cricketing world, leading to his selection in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Rajasthan Royals, in 2013.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the T10 League?

A: The T10 League is a professional ten-over cricket league that was launched in 2017. It features teams from various countries and has gained popularity for its fast-paced and exciting matches.

Q: How long does a T10 League match last?

A: A T10 League match lasts for 90 minutes, making it one of the shortest formats of cricket.

Q: How old is Pravin Tambe?

A: Pravin Tambe was born on October 8, 1971, making him the oldest player in the T10 League.

Q: Has Pravin Tambe played in other cricket leagues?

A: Yes, Pravin Tambe has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Lions.

Q: Are there any other notable older players in the T10 League?

A: While Pravin Tambe holds the title of the oldest player in the T10 League, there have been other notable older players who have participated in the league, such as Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle.

In conclusion, Pravin Tambe, at the age of 48, holds the distinction of being the oldest player in the T10 League. His remarkable skills and dedication to the sport continue to inspire both young and old cricketers alike. As the T10 League continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if any other players can challenge Tambe’s record and leave their mark on this exciting format of cricket.