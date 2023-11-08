Who is the Oldest Girl on Modern Family?

In the hit television series Modern Family, which aired from 2009 to 2020, there are three main female characters who play pivotal roles in the show’s comedic and heartwarming storylines. However, when it comes to determining the oldest girl on Modern Family, the answer may surprise you.

The three female characters in question are Haley Dunphy, Alex Dunphy, and Lily Tucker-Pritchett. Haley, portrayed actress Sarah Hyland, is the eldest daughter of Phil and Claire Dunphy. Alex, played Ariel Winter, is the middle child and the brainy sister of the Dunphy clan. Lastly, Lily, portrayed Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, is the adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron Tucker-Pritchett.

While Haley may be the oldest in terms of birth order, it is important to note that Lily is actually the oldest girl on Modern Family in terms of the actress’s age. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily, was born on June 6, 2007, making her the oldest of the three actresses.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of birth order?

A: Birth order refers to the order in which siblings are born within a family. It typically categorizes individuals as the oldest, middle, or youngest child.

Q: Who are the other main characters in Modern Family?

A: Modern Family features an ensemble cast, including Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, and Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker.

Q: When did Modern Family air?

A: Modern Family aired from 2009 to 2020, spanning eleven seasons and 250 episodes.

In conclusion, while Haley Dunphy may hold the title of the oldest daughter within the Dunphy family, it is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, that holds the distinction of being the oldest girl on Modern Family. The talented young actress brought humor and charm to her character, making Lily an integral part of the show’s success.