Who is the oldest Doctor Who still alive?

In the vast universe of Doctor Who, a beloved British science fiction television series, the Doctor is a Time Lord who can regenerate into a new form when facing death. This unique ability has allowed the show to continue for over five decades, with multiple actors portraying the iconic character. But who is the oldest Doctor Who actor still alive today?

William Hartnell: The First Doctor

The original Doctor, William Hartnell, brought the character to life in 1963. However, Hartnell sadly passed away in 1975 at the age of 67, making him the first actor to portray the Doctor but not the oldest living Doctor.

Tom Baker: The Fourth Doctor

Tom Baker, known for his iconic long scarf and curly hair, played the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1981. Born on January 20, 1934, Baker is currently the oldest living actor to have portrayed the Doctor, at the age of 87.

FAQ:

Q: How many actors have played the Doctor?

A: As of now, there have been thirteen actors who have officially portrayed the Doctor in the television series.

Q: Who is the current Doctor?

A: The current Doctor is portrayed Jodie Whittaker, who became the first female actor to take on the role in 2017.

Q: How does regeneration work?

A: Regeneration is a process unique to Time Lords in the Doctor Who universe. When a Time Lord is near death, they can regenerate into a new form, allowing the show to continue with a new actor in the lead role.

Q: Who is the longest-serving Doctor?

A: Tom Baker holds the record for the longest-serving Doctor, having played the role for seven consecutive years from 1974 to 1981.

While many actors have graced the screen as the Doctor, Tom Baker currently holds the title of the oldest living Doctor Who actor. His portrayal of the Fourth Doctor remains a fan favorite, and his longevity in the role is a testament to the enduring popularity of the series. As Doctor Who continues to captivate audiences, fans eagerly await the next regeneration and the new adventures that lie ahead.