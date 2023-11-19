Who is the oldest college QB?

In the world of college football, quarterbacks are often seen as the leaders of their teams, guiding their offenses to victory. While most college quarterbacks are in their late teens or early twenties, there are a few exceptions to this rule. Some quarterbacks continue to play well into their thirties, defying the conventional wisdom that football is a young man’s game. So, who is the oldest college quarterback?

As of now, the oldest college quarterback is Chris Weinke. Born on July 31, 1972, Weinke is currently 49 years old. He played college football for Florida State University from 1997 to 2000, winning the Heisman Trophy in his senior year. After a brief stint in the NFL, Weinke returned to college football as a coach and is currently the quarterbacks coach for the University of Tennessee.

FAQ:

Q: What is a quarterback?

A: A quarterback is a player in American football who is responsible for leading the offense and making decisions on the field. They are typically the ones who throw the ball to their teammates and direct the team’s offensive strategy.

Q: What is the Heisman Trophy?

A: The Heisman Trophy is an annual award given to the most outstanding player in college football. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the sport and is named after former college football player John Heisman.

Q: How long do college quarterbacks typically play?

A: College quarterbacks typically play for four years, as they are only eligible to play at the collegiate level for a maximum of five years. However, some quarterbacks may redshirt, which allows them to extend their college career an additional year.

While Chris Weinke currently holds the title of the oldest college quarterback, it is worth noting that age is just a number in the world of football. As long as a player can perform at a high level and contribute to their team’s success, they can continue to play the game they love, regardless of their age. So, who knows? Maybe there will be an even older college quarterback in the future, ready to defy expectations and make their mark on the field.