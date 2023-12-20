Who is the new cast of SNL 2023?

New Cast of SNL 2023: Meet the Hilarious Lineup!

Excitement is in the air as the iconic sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), gears up for its 2023 season. With each new season comes a fresh cast, and this year is no exception. The SNL team has handpicked a talented group of comedians who are ready to bring the laughs and entertain audiences around the world.

Introducing the New SNL Cast Members

1. Emma Rodriguez: Known for her impeccable impressions and quick wit, Emma Rodriguez is a rising star in the comedy scene. With her ability to transform into various characters, she is sure to bring a unique flavor to SNL.

2. Michael Thompson: Michael Thompson is a master of physical comedy. His slapstick humor and impeccable timing have earned him a loyal following. Get ready for some hilarious sketches and unforgettable characters.

3. Ava Patel: Ava Patel is a stand-up comedian who has been making waves with her sharp observational humor. Her ability to find humor in everyday situations will undoubtedly resonate with SNL’s audience.

4. Carlos Sanchez: Carlos Sanchez is a seasoned improviser known for his quick thinking and off-the-cuff jokes. His ability to think on his feet will make for some unforgettable live sketches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When does the new season of SNL start?

A: The new season of SNL is set to premiere on September 23, 2023.

Q: Will any of the previous cast members be returning?

A: Yes, some fan-favorite cast members from previous seasons will be returning alongside the new additions.

Q: How can I watch SNL?

A: SNL airs on NBC every Saturday night at 11:30 PM Eastern Time. Additionally, episodes are available for streaming on the NBC website and various streaming platforms.

Q: Will there be any special guests this season?

A: SNL is known for its star-studded lineup of guest hosts and musical performers. While specific guests have not been announced yet, viewers can expect some exciting surprises throughout the season.

With a fresh lineup of talented comedians and the return of beloved cast members, SNL 2023 promises to be a season filled with laughter and unforgettable moments. Mark your calendars and get ready to tune in for a night of comedy like no other!