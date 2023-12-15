Who is the NBA player over 7 feet right now?

Who is the Tallest NBA Player in the League Today?

In the world of professional basketball, height can often be a significant advantage. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has seen its fair share of towering athletes over the years, but who currently holds the title for the tallest player in the league? As of now, that distinction belongs to Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6-inch center for the Boston Celtics.

FAQ:

Q: What does “NBA” stand for?

A: NBA stands for the National Basketball Association, which is the premier professional basketball league in North America.

Q: What does “center” mean in basketball?

A: In basketball, the center is a position typically played taller players who primarily operate near the basket and are responsible for rebounding, defending the paint, and scoring close to the rim.

Q: How tall is Tacko Fall?

A: Tacko Fall stands at an impressive height of 7 feet 6 inches, making him the tallest player currently in the NBA.

Tacko Fall, born in Dakar, Senegal, has captured the attention of basketball fans worldwide with his extraordinary height. He played college basketball at the University of Central Florida before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Fall then signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics, earning a spot on their roster.

Despite limited playing time in his rookie season, Fall quickly became a fan favorite due to his towering presence and gentle demeanor. His height allows him to alter shots and protect the rim effectively, making him a valuable asset on the defensive end of the court.

While Tacko Fall’s height undoubtedly gives him an advantage on the basketball court, he faces challenges as well. His size can sometimes hinder his mobility and agility, making it difficult for him to keep up with the faster pace of the NBA game. However, Fall has shown dedication to improving his skills and adapting to the demands of professional basketball.

In conclusion, Tacko Fall currently holds the title of the tallest player in the NBA, standing at an impressive 7 feet 6 inches. Despite the challenges that come with his extraordinary height, Fall continues to make strides in his basketball career and has become a beloved figure among fans. As the NBA evolves, it will be fascinating to see how Fall’s unique physical attributes contribute to his success in the league.