Who is the narcissist in Succession?

Who is the True Narcissist in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has captivated audiences with its portrayal of a dysfunctional and power-hungry family vying for control of a media empire. At the center of this gripping drama lies a question: who is the true narcissist in the show? Let’s delve into the complex dynamics of the Roy family and explore the characters that exhibit narcissistic traits.

The Roy Family

The Roy family, led patriarch Logan Roy, is a wealthy and influential clan that owns a global media conglomerate. Logan, a ruthless and domineering figure, is often seen as the embodiment of narcissism. His relentless pursuit of power and control, coupled with his disregard for the feelings and well-being of others, certainly aligns with narcissistic behavior.

The Contenders

However, other members of the Roy family also display narcissistic tendencies. Kendall Roy, Logan’s eldest son, is driven a desperate need for his father’s approval and will go to great lengths to secure his position within the company. His constant need for validation and his willingness to manipulate and betray others suggest narcissistic traits as well.

FAQ

Q: What is narcissism?

A: Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized an inflated sense of self-importance, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others.

Q: Are all the characters in Succession narcissists?

A: While many characters in Succession exhibit narcissistic traits, it is important to note that not all of them are true narcissists. Some may display narcissistic behavior as a result of their upbringing or the toxic environment they find themselves in.

Q: Is it possible for someone to change their narcissistic behavior?

A: While it is challenging, individuals with narcissistic traits can undergo therapy and personal growth to develop healthier patterns of behavior. However, true narcissists often struggle to recognize their own flaws and may be resistant to change.

Conclusion

In the world of Succession, narcissism runs rampant within the Roy family. While Logan Roy may be the most obvious candidate for the title of the true narcissist, other characters, such as Kendall Roy, also exhibit narcissistic traits. The complex dynamics and power struggles within the show make it difficult to pinpoint a single narcissist, highlighting the intricate and captivating nature of the series.