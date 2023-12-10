Who is the Most Sympathetic Character on Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a global media empire. As viewers delve into the complex dynamics of power, wealth, and betrayal, one question arises: who is the most sympathetic character on Succession?

The Contenders

Succession boasts a diverse cast of characters, each with their own flaws and redeeming qualities. From the ruthless patriarch Logan Roy to his ambitious and conniving children, the show presents a myriad of complex personalities. However, amidst the chaos, a few characters stand out as potential contenders for the title of the most sympathetic.

The Case for Greg Hirsch

Greg Hirsch, played Nicholas Braun, is often seen as the underdog of the Roy family. As a distant cousin thrown into the cutthroat world of media moguls, Greg’s innocence and naivety make him a relatable character. His struggle to navigate the treacherous waters of the Roy family’s power struggles while maintaining his moral compass resonates with viewers.

The Case for Tom Wamsgans

Tom Wamsgans, portrayed Matthew Macfadyen, is another character who elicits sympathy from the audience. Initially introduced as a bumbling and insecure executive, Tom’s vulnerability and desire for acceptance make him a compelling figure. Despite his flaws, his genuine love for Shiv Roy and his constant battle for validation within the family make him a sympathetic character.

FAQ

Q: What does “sympathetic” mean?

A: “Sympathetic” refers to the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. In the context of Succession, it pertains to the character that evokes empathy and compassion from the audience.

Q: Are there any other sympathetic characters on Succession?

A: While Greg and Tom are often seen as the most sympathetic characters, other individuals such as Cousin Greg’s grandfather, Ewan Roy, and Shiv Roy’s husband, Tom Wamsgans, also have their moments of vulnerability and relatability.

Conclusion

While Succession is filled with morally ambiguous characters, Greg Hirsch and Tom Wamsgans emerge as the most sympathetic figures in the series. Their struggles, vulnerabilities, and genuine intentions make them relatable to viewers, allowing us to connect with their journeys amidst the cutthroat world of the Roy family. As the show continues to unfold, it will be fascinating to see how these characters evolve and whether their sympathetic qualities endure.