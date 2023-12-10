Who is the Most Sympathetic Character in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire. As viewers delve into the complex dynamics of the Roy family, one question arises: who is the most sympathetic character amidst the power struggles and moral dilemmas? Let’s explore the contenders and their stories.

The Contenders

1. Kendall Roy: The eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy, Kendall is a troubled character battling addiction and a strained relationship with his father. Despite his flaws, Kendall’s vulnerability and desire for redemption make him a compelling and sympathetic figure.

2. Shiv Roy: The only daughter of the Roy family, Shiv is a sharp and ambitious woman navigating the male-dominated world of media. While her ambition can sometimes overshadow her empathy, Shiv’s struggle to find her place within the family and assert her independence evokes sympathy.

3. Greg Hirsch: Greg, a distant cousin of the Roys, starts as a low-level employee in the company and gradually becomes entangled in the family’s power struggles. His naivety and desire to fit in make him a relatable character, as viewers witness his moral compass being tested.

FAQ

Q: What does “vying for control” mean?

A: “Vying for control” refers to the intense competition and struggle among individuals or groups to gain power or authority over something, in this case, the media empire owned the Roy family.

Q: What does “dysfunctional” mean?

A: “Dysfunctional” describes a family or group that experiences conflicts, communication problems, or unhealthy patterns of behavior that hinder their ability to function effectively.

Q: What does “moral compass” mean?

A: “Moral compass” refers to an individual’s internal sense of right and wrong, guiding their ethical decisions and actions.

Conclusion

While each character in Succession has their own complexities and flaws, Kendall Roy emerges as the most sympathetic figure. His struggles with addiction, strained relationship with his father, and genuine desire for redemption resonate with viewers. However, the beauty of Succession lies in its ability to evoke empathy for multiple characters, as their flaws and vulnerabilities are laid bare. Ultimately, the choice of the most sympathetic character may vary depending on individual perspectives and personal connections to the story.