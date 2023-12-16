Who is the most popular group in HYBE labels?

Who Reigns Supreme: Unveiling the Most Popular Group in HYBE Labels

In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, HYBE Labels has emerged as a powerhouse, housing some of the industry’s most influential and talented groups. With a roster that includes global sensations like BTS and TXT, it’s no wonder fans are eager to know who reigns supreme as the most popular group within the HYBE family. Let’s delve into the numbers, fan engagement, and overall impact to uncover the answer.

FAQ:

Q: What is HYBE Labels?

HYBE Labels, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is a South Korean entertainment company that manages and represents various K-pop groups. It is home to world-renowned acts such as BTS, TXT, and Seventeen.

Q: How is popularity measured?

Popularity can be gauged through various metrics, including album sales, music video views, social media presence, fan engagement, and overall global recognition.

Q: Are there any other notable groups in HYBE Labels?

Yes, aside from BTS and TXT, HYBE Labels also manages other successful groups such as Seventeen, GFRIEND, and ENHYPEN.

When it comes to popularity, BTS undeniably stands at the forefront. With a massive global following known as the ARMY, BTS has shattered records and achieved unprecedented success. Their albums consistently top charts worldwide, their music videos amass billions of views, and their social media presence is unrivaled. BTS has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending language barriers and captivating fans across the globe.

However, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the rising popularity of TXT. As BTS’s junior labelmates, TXT has quickly gained traction with their unique sound and captivating performances. Their albums have achieved impressive sales figures, and their music videos have garnered millions of views. TXT’s fanbase, known as MOA, continues to grow rapidly, solidifying their position as one of the most popular groups within HYBE Labels.

While BTS and TXT undoubtedly dominate the popularity charts within HYBE Labels, it’s important to note that each group brings its own distinct style and charm to the table. Seventeen, GFRIEND, and ENHYPEN also boast dedicated fanbases and have achieved considerable success in their own right.

In conclusion, while BTS continues to reign supreme as the most popular group within HYBE Labels, TXT is rapidly gaining ground and carving out their own path to stardom. With a diverse roster of talented groups, HYBE Labels remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of K-pop.