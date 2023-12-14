Who is the most listened female artist in the world?

The Reigning Queen of Music: The Most Listened Female Artist in the World

When it comes to dominating the music industry, there is one female artist who stands head and shoulders above the rest. With her mesmerizing vocals, captivating performances, and chart-topping hits, she has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. But who exactly is the most listened female artist in the world?

FAQ:

Q: What does “most listened” mean?

A: “Most listened” refers to the artist who has the highest number of streams or plays across various music platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Q: How is this determined?

A: The number of streams or plays an artist receives on these platforms is tracked and compiled to determine their overall popularity and ranking.

Q: Is this based on current popularity or all-time records?

A: The title of the most listened female artist in the world is based on an artist’s overall career success and popularity, taking into account both current and past achievements.

Q: Are solo artists the only ones considered?

A: No, the title can be held both solo artists and those who are part of a group or band, as long as they are the primary vocalist or have a significant presence in the music.

With an astonishing 90 billion streams to her name, the reigning queen of music is none other than Taylor Swift. The American singer-songwriter has consistently topped the charts since her debut in 2006, captivating audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling.

Swift’s ability to effortlessly transition between genres, from country to pop, has undoubtedly contributed to her immense success. Her albums, such as “Fearless,” “1989,” and “Lover,” have all achieved critical acclaim and commercial triumph, solidifying her status as a global superstar.

Not only has Swift dominated the music industry, but she has also become a cultural icon. Her influence extends beyond her music, with her activism, philanthropy, and empowering messages resonating with fans worldwide.

As the most listened female artist in the world, Taylor Swift continues to break records and push boundaries. With her unwavering talent and dedication to her craft, there is no doubt that her reign will continue for years to come.