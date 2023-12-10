Who is the most likeable person in Succession?

Who is the Most Likable Character in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire. While the show is filled with complex and morally ambiguous characters, there are a few who manage to stand out as more likable than the rest. In this article, we will explore the question: Who is the most likable person in Succession?

The Contenders

Succession boasts a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique personalities and flaws. However, two individuals often emerge as the most likable: Greg Hirsch and Tom Wamsgans.

Greg, played Nicholas Braun, is the bumbling and naive grandson of media mogul Logan Roy. Despite his lack of experience and constant awkwardness, Greg’s genuine nature and good intentions make him endearing to viewers.

Tom, portrayed Matthew Macfadyen, is the ambitious and often clueless husband of Logan’s daughter, Shiv. While Tom’s actions can be questionable at times, his vulnerability and desire to prove himself make him a sympathetic character.

FAQ

Q: What does “likable” mean?

A: “Likable” refers to a person’s ability to be easily liked or appreciated others due to their positive qualities or actions.

Q: Are there any other likable characters in Succession?

A: While Greg and Tom are often considered the most likable, other characters such as Cousin Greg’s grandfather, Ewan Roy, and Shiv’s brother, Roman Roy, also have their moments of charm.

Q: Why are Greg and Tom considered likable?

A: Greg’s likability stems from his innocence and genuine nature, while Tom’s likability comes from his vulnerability and desire to prove himself.

Conclusion

While Succession is filled with morally complex characters, Greg Hirsch and Tom Wamsgans manage to stand out as the most likable. Their endearing qualities and relatable struggles make them fan favorites in a show known for its flawed and captivating characters. Whether it’s Greg’s awkward charm or Tom’s vulnerability, these characters bring a much-needed dose of likability to the cutthroat world of Succession.