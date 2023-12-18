Who is the lowest paid QB?

Who Holds the Title for the Lowest Paid Quarterback in the NFL?

In the world of professional football, quarterbacks are often the highest-paid players on the field. These skilled athletes are responsible for leading their teams to victory, making split-second decisions, and executing precise passes. However, not all quarterbacks enjoy the same financial rewards. While some quarterbacks earn multi-million dollar contracts, others find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum, earning significantly less. So, who holds the title for the lowest paid quarterback in the NFL?

When it comes to the lowest paid quarterback in the NFL, the title currently belongs to Josh Johnson. Johnson, a journeyman quarterback, has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2008. Despite his extensive experience, Johnson has struggled to secure a long-term starting role, resulting in lower salary offers.

Johnson’s most recent contract, signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, was a one-year deal worth the league minimum salary. The league minimum salary for a player with Johnson’s experience is $910,000. While this may seem like a substantial amount to most people, it pales in comparison to the multi-million dollar contracts that some of his peers enjoy.

It’s important to note that the title for the lowest paid quarterback can change from year to year as contracts expire and new deals are negotiated. However, for now, Josh Johnson holds the distinction of being the lowest paid quarterback in the NFL.

In a league where quarterbacks are often the highest-paid players, it’s a reminder that not every player enjoys the same financial rewards. While Johnson’s salary may be lower than his counterparts, his passion for the game and dedication to his craft remain unwavering.