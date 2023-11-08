Who is the lowest-paid QB in the NFL?

In the world of professional football, quarterbacks are often the highest-paid players on their respective teams. These elite athletes are responsible for leading their offenses, making split-second decisions, and throwing accurate passes. However, not all quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL) earn exorbitant salaries. In fact, there is one quarterback who stands out as the lowest-paid in the league.

Meet Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley, a young and talented quarterback, currently holds the title of the lowest-paid QB in the NFL. McSorley was drafted the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a late-round pick, his rookie contract was not as lucrative as those signed higher draft picks or established quarterbacks.

The financial details

McSorley’s rookie contract with the Ravens was a four-year deal worth approximately $2.6 million. While this may seem like a substantial amount of money to most people, it pales in comparison to the multi-million dollar contracts signed star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. McSorley’s annual salary is significantly lower than that of his higher-paid counterparts, making him the lowest-paid QB in the league.

FAQ

Q: How does a player’s salary in the NFL work?

A: In the NFL, players’ salaries are determined various factors, including their experience, performance, and market demand. Higher draft picks and established players often command higher salaries due to their proven abilities and market value.

Q: Is Trace McSorley the lowest-paid player in the entire NFL?

A: No, while McSorley is the lowest-paid quarterback in the league, there are other players at different positions who earn even less. The lowest-paid players in the NFL tend to be those who are undrafted or signed as free agents.

Q: Can Trace McSorley negotiate a higher salary?

A: Yes, once McSorley’s rookie contract expires, he will have the opportunity to negotiate a new contract with the Ravens or potentially sign with another team. If he performs well and proves his worth, he may be able to secure a higher salary in the future.

In conclusion, Trace McSorley currently holds the title of the lowest-paid quarterback in the NFL. While his salary may not be as substantial as those of other quarterbacks, he has the opportunity to prove himself and potentially earn a higher salary in the future.