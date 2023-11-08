Who is the lowest paid QB in the NFL?

In the world of professional football, quarterbacks are often the highest-paid players on the field. These skilled athletes are responsible for leading their teams to victory, making split-second decisions, and executing precise throws. However, not all quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL) earn the same astronomical salaries. In fact, there is one quarterback who stands out as the lowest paid in the league.

Meet the lowest paid QB: Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley, a young and talented quarterback, currently holds the title of the lowest paid QB in the NFL. McSorley was drafted the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a late-round pick, his rookie contract was significantly less lucrative compared to those of higher draft picks or established quarterbacks.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Trace McSorley earn?

A: McSorley’s salary for the 2021 season is $780,000, which is the league minimum for a player with his experience.

Q: Why is McSorley’s salary so low?

A: McSorley’s low salary is primarily due to his draft position and limited playing time. Late-round draft picks typically receive lower salaries, and McSorley has yet to secure a starting role or significant playing time in the NFL.

Q: Will McSorley’s salary increase in the future?

A: If McSorley continues to develop his skills and proves himself on the field, he may earn a higher salary in the future. However, this will depend on his performance and the demand for his services.

Q: Are there other low-paid quarterbacks in the NFL?

A: While McSorley currently holds the title of the lowest paid QB, there are other quarterbacks in the league who earn relatively modest salaries compared to their peers. These players often include backup quarterbacks or those who have not yet established themselves as starters.

In conclusion, Trace McSorley is currently the lowest paid quarterback in the NFL. Despite his lower salary, he continues to work hard and contribute to the Baltimore Ravens’ roster. As he gains more experience and opportunities, there is a possibility that his salary will increase in the future.