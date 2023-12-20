Who is the longest woman on SNL?

Who Holds the Record for the Longest Tenure as a Female Cast Member on SNL?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a staple of American television since its debut in 1975. Over the years, the show has showcased a plethora of talented comedians, many of whom have become household names. Among these performers, there have been several women who have left an indelible mark on the show. But who holds the record for the longest tenure as a female cast member on SNL?

The Reigning Champion: Darrell Hammond

Darrell Hammond, known for his impeccable impressions and versatile comedic skills, holds the record for the longest tenure as a cast member on SNL. However, when it comes to female cast members, the title goes to none other than the brilliant and multi-talented Kate McKinnon.

Kate McKinnon: A Comedy Powerhouse

Kate McKinnon joined the cast of SNL in 2012 and has since become one of the show’s most beloved performers. With her impeccable comedic timing, spot-on impressions, and memorable characters, McKinnon has solidified her place in SNL history. Her ability to transform into a wide range of personalities, from political figures like Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren to pop culture icons like Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres, has made her a fan favorite.

FAQs

Q: How long has Kate McKinnon been on SNL?

A: Kate McKinnon has been a cast member on SNL since 2012, making her the longest-serving female cast member in the show’s history.

Q: Who held the record before Kate McKinnon?

A: Prior to Kate McKinnon, the record for the longest tenure as a female cast member on SNL was held Molly Shannon, who was a cast member from 1995 to 2001.

Q: How many seasons has Kate McKinnon been on SNL?

A: As of 2021, Kate McKinnon has been on SNL for nine seasons.

In conclusion, Kate McKinnon has undoubtedly made her mark on SNL, becoming the longest-serving female cast member in the show’s history. Her talent, versatility, and ability to bring characters to life have endeared her to audiences worldwide. As SNL continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see who will follow in McKinnon’s footsteps and leave their own lasting legacy on the iconic sketch comedy show.