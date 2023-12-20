Who is the longest cast member of SNL?

The Record-Breaking Reign: Meet the Longest Cast Member in SNL History

New York, NY – Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a launching pad for countless comedic talents since its debut in 1975. Over the years, the show has seen a revolving door of cast members, each bringing their unique brand of humor to the stage. However, one individual stands out among the rest, holding the record for the longest tenure in SNL history.

Kenan Thompson, the beloved comedian and actor, has etched his name in the annals of SNL as the longest-serving cast member. Joining the show in 2003, Thompson has been a mainstay for an impressive 18 seasons and counting. His remarkable longevity is a testament to his talent, versatility, and enduring appeal.

Thompson’s ability to seamlessly transition between characters and deliver memorable performances has made him a fan favorite. From his hilarious portrayals of celebrities like Steve Harvey and David Ortiz to his original characters like Diondre Cole, Thompson’s comedic range knows no bounds.

Throughout his tenure, Thompson has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades. He has received several Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on SNL and has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. His contributions to the show have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on its legacy.

As Kenan Thompson continues to bring laughter to millions of viewers each week, his reign as the longest-serving cast member in SNL history remains unchallenged. With his undeniable talent and unwavering dedication, Thompson has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame.