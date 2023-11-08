Who is the little girl that played in Hocus Pocus?

In the beloved Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus, there is a memorable little girl who captures the hearts of viewers with her adorable performance. But who is this talented young actress? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the identity of the little girl that played in Hocus Pocus.

The Little Girl: Thora Birch

The little girl in Hocus Pocus is none other than Thora Birch. Born on March 11, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, Thora began her acting career at a very young age. She made her film debut in 1988 at the age of six in the movie Purple People Eater. However, it was her role as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus that truly put her in the spotlight.

Thora Birch’s Role in Hocus Pocus

In Hocus Pocus, Thora Birch portrays the character of Dani Dennison, the younger sister of Max Dennison, played Omri Katz. Dani is a spunky and fearless little girl who finds herself caught up in a witchy adventure when her brother accidentally brings the Sanderson sisters back to life on Halloween night.

FAQ

Q: How old was Thora Birch when she played in Hocus Pocus?

A: Thora Birch was around ten years old when she played the role of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus.

Q: What other movies has Thora Birch appeared in?

A: Thora Birch has appeared in several notable films throughout her career, including American Beauty, Ghost World, and Now and Then.

Q: Is Thora Birch still acting?

A: Yes, Thora Birch is still active in the entertainment industry. She continues to take on various acting roles in both film and television.

Q: Did Thora Birch win any awards for her performances?

A: Yes, Thora Birch has received recognition for her acting talents. She won a Young Artist Award for her role in Purple People Eater and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for her performance in American Beauty.

In conclusion, the little girl who played in Hocus Pocus is Thora Birch. Her portrayal of Dani Dennison in the film has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. Despite her young age at the time, Thora’s talent shone through, and she has continued to have a successful acting career ever since.