Who is the least evil in Succession?

Who is the Most Morally Upright Character in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed television series, has captivated audiences with its portrayal of a dysfunctional and morally ambiguous family. As viewers delve into the power struggles and Machiavellian tactics of the Roy family, one question arises: who among them is the least evil? In this article, we will explore the complex characters of Succession and attempt to determine who possesses a glimmer of moral integrity.

The Candidates

Logan Roy: The patriarch of the Roy family, Logan is a ruthless media mogul who stops at nothing to maintain his empire. His manipulative nature and disregard for others’ well-being make him a strong contender for the title of the most evil character.

Kendall Roy: Logan’s eldest son, Kendall, is a troubled soul torn between his desire for his father’s approval and his own moral compass. While he has made questionable choices, Kendall’s internal struggle and occasional acts of remorse suggest a potential for redemption.

Shiv Roy: Shiv, the only daughter of Logan, is a sharp and ambitious political consultant. While she may not possess the same cutthroat tactics as her brothers, her willingness to compromise her values for personal gain raises doubts about her moral standing.

Roman Roy: The youngest of the Roy siblings, Roman is known for his crude humor and lack of empathy. His callous behavior and disregard for others’ feelings make him a strong contender for the least morally upright character.

The Verdict

Determining the least evil character in Succession is no easy task. Each member of the Roy family possesses their own flaws and moral shortcomings. However, if we were to consider the character who has shown the most potential for growth and self-reflection, Kendall Roy emerges as a possible candidate. Despite his past misdeeds, Kendall’s internal struggle and occasional acts of remorse suggest a glimmer of hope for redemption.

FAQ

Q: What does “Machiavellian” mean?

A: “Machiavellian” refers to the use of cunning and deceitful tactics to achieve one’s goals, often at the expense of others.

Q: Who is the most evil character in Succession?

A: While it is subjective, Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family, is often considered the most evil character due to his ruthless nature and disregard for others.

Q: Is Succession based on a true story?

A: No, Succession is a fictional television series created Jesse Armstrong.

Q: Will there be a new season of Succession?

A: Yes, Succession has been renewed for a fourth season, much to the delight of its dedicated fanbase.