Who is the leader of the North Korea?

Who is the leader of North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, the supreme leader holds immense power and authority. As of now, the leader of North Korea is Kim Jong-un. He assumed office on December 17, 2011, following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il. Kim Jong-un is the third generation of the Kim dynasty to rule the country.

Kim Jong-un’s rise to power

Kim Jong-un was born on January 8, 1984, or 1983, and his exact birth year remains a subject of debate. He was educated in Switzerland and returned to North Korea in the early 2000s. After his father’s death, he was quickly anointed as the successor and took over the reins of power. Despite his young age and lack of experience, Kim Jong-un consolidated his authority and solidified his position as the supreme leader.

The role of the supreme leader

As the supreme leader, Kim Jong-un holds absolute power over the country. He is the head of state, the head of government, and the supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army. His decisions and directives shape every aspect of life in North Korea, from political and economic policies to social and cultural matters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long has Kim Jong-un been in power?

A: Kim Jong-un has been in power since December 17, 2011.

Q: How did Kim Jong-un become the leader of North Korea?

A: Kim Jong-un became the leader of North Korea following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il. He was quickly anointed as the successor and assumed power.

Q: What is the role of the supreme leader in North Korea?

A: The supreme leader holds absolute power and is the head of state, head of government, and supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army.

Q: Is Kim Jong-un the first leader of North Korea from the Kim dynasty?

A: No, Kim Jong-un is the third generation of the Kim dynasty to rule North Korea. His grandfather, Kim Il-sung, was the founder of the country, and his father, Kim Jong-il, ruled before him.

In conclusion, Kim Jong-un is the current leader of North Korea, holding absolute power over the nation. As the supreme leader, he shapes every aspect of life in the country and is the head of state, government, and military. His rise to power and consolidation of authority have solidified his position as the leader of one of the world’s most secretive and isolated nations.