Who is the king of North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, the question of who holds ultimate power has long been a subject of speculation and intrigue. While the country is officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), it is often referred to as a dictatorship due to the concentration of power in the hands of one ruling family. So, who is the king of North Korea?

The Supreme Leader: Kim Jong-un

The current leader of North Korea is Kim Jong-un, who assumed power following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il, in 2011. Kim Jong-un is the third generation of his family to rule the country, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, who founded North Korea in 1948.

FAQ:

Q: Is Kim Jong-un officially referred to as the king of North Korea?

A: No, the official title for the leader of North Korea is “Supreme Leader.” The term “king” is not used in the country’s political system.

Q: How does power transfer in North Korea?

A: Power in North Korea is transferred through a hereditary system. The leader’s eldest son is typically chosen as the successor, ensuring the continuation of the Kim dynasty.

Q: Does Kim Jong-un have absolute power?

A: Yes, Kim Jong-un holds absolute power in North Korea. He is the head of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and the Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army.

Q: Are there any checks and balances on Kim Jong-un’s power?

A: No, there are no formal checks and balances on Kim Jong-un’s power. The country operates under a highly centralized system where the leader’s decisions are final.

While the term “king” may not be used to describe the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un’s authority and control over the country are unquestionable. As the Supreme Leader, he wields immense power and influence, shaping the political, economic, and social landscape of North Korea. The question of who will succeed him in the future remains uncertain, but for now, Kim Jong-un remains firmly in control.