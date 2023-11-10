Who is the Hyde’s Master?

In the world of literature, there are few characters as enigmatic and intriguing as Mr. Hyde. Created the renowned Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson, Mr. Hyde is the alter ego of the respectable Dr. Jekyll in the famous novella “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” The story revolves around the duality of human nature and the consequences of suppressing one’s dark side. But who exactly is the master behind this split personality?

The Mastermind: Dr. Jekyll

Dr. Henry Jekyll, a respected and accomplished physician, is the mastermind behind the creation of Mr. Hyde. Driven his curiosity and desire to explore the depths of human nature, Jekyll develops a potion that allows him to transform into his alter ego, Mr. Hyde. Jekyll’s intention is to separate his good and evil sides, believing that indulging in his darker impulses, he can maintain his virtuous facade.

The Dark Side: Mr. Hyde

Mr. Hyde, a physically repulsive and morally corrupt character, represents the embodiment of Dr. Jekyll’s repressed desires and evil tendencies. Hyde freely indulges in his base instincts, committing heinous acts without remorse. As the story progresses, Hyde’s actions become increasingly violent and uncontrollable, leading to the ultimate downfall of both Jekyll and Hyde.

FAQ

Q: Why did Dr. Jekyll create Mr. Hyde?

A: Dr. Jekyll created Mr. Hyde as a means to explore the duality of human nature and satisfy his hidden desires.

Q: Can Dr. Jekyll control his transformation into Mr. Hyde?

A: Initially, Dr. Jekyll can control his transformation, but as the story unfolds, he loses control over when and how he becomes Mr. Hyde.

Q: Is Mr. Hyde a separate person from Dr. Jekyll?

A: No, Mr. Hyde is the alter ego of Dr. Jekyll. They share the same physical body but have distinct personalities and characteristics.

In conclusion, the master behind the creation of Mr. Hyde is none other than Dr. Henry Jekyll himself. Through his experimentation and desire to explore the depths of human nature, Jekyll inadvertently unleashes his dark side, leading to the tragic events depicted in Stevenson’s iconic novella. The story serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the dangers of suppressing our true selves and the consequences that can arise from denying our own nature.