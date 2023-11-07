Who is the host of the fashion show on Bravo?

Bravo, the popular television network known for its diverse range of reality shows, has become a hub for fashion enthusiasts with its hit series, “Project Runway.” This highly acclaimed show, which showcases the talents of aspiring fashion designers, has captivated audiences worldwide. But who is the charismatic host that keeps viewers engaged and entertained throughout each episode?

The host of the fashion show on Bravo is none other than the fabulous Karlie Kloss. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Kloss is a renowned American supermodel and entrepreneur. With her striking looks and undeniable talent, she has graced the covers of numerous fashion magazines and walked the runways for some of the biggest names in the industry.

Kloss joined “Project Runway” as the host in 2019, taking over from the beloved Heidi Klum. Her infectious energy and genuine passion for fashion have made her a perfect fit for the show. Kloss not only guides the contestants through their design challenges but also provides valuable insights and critiques, helping them grow as designers.

FAQ:

Q: What is a fashion show?

A: A fashion show is an event where designers showcase their latest clothing collections on a runway. Models walk down the runway wearing the designs, allowing the audience to see the garments in motion.

Q: What is Bravo?

A: Bravo is a television network that primarily focuses on reality TV shows, including those related to fashion, cooking, and entertainment.

Q: Who is Karlie Kloss?

A: Karlie Kloss is an American supermodel and entrepreneur. She has achieved great success in the fashion industry, working with renowned designers and appearing on the covers of prestigious magazines.

Q: When did Karlie Kloss become the host of “Project Runway”?

A: Karlie Kloss became the host of “Project Runway” in 2019, taking over from Heidi Klum.

In conclusion, Karlie Kloss is the talented and charismatic host of the fashion show on Bravo’s “Project Runway.” Her expertise in the fashion industry, combined with her genuine passion for the craft, has made her an invaluable asset to the show. With Kloss at the helm, “Project Runway” continues to captivate audiences and inspire aspiring designers around the world.