Who is the Founder of Citizen TV?

Citizen TV, one of Kenya’s leading television stations, has become a household name in the country, providing news, entertainment, and informative programming to millions of viewers. But have you ever wondered who the mastermind behind this influential media outlet is? Let’s delve into the story of the founder of Citizen TV and discover the person behind its success.

The Founder: Samuel Kamau Macharia

Samuel Kamau Macharia, popularly known as SK Macharia, is the visionary entrepreneur who founded Citizen TV. Born in 1942 in Murang’a County, Kenya, Macharia’s journey to success began with humble beginnings. He started his career as a radio repairer and later ventured into the transport business. However, it was his foray into the media industry that would shape his legacy.

In 1999, Macharia established Royal Media Services (RMS), which would later become the parent company of Citizen TV. With a vision to provide quality and unbiased news coverage to Kenyans, Macharia launched Citizen TV in 1999, making it the first 24-hour news channel in the country. Since then, the station has grown exponentially, becoming a trusted source of information and entertainment for millions.

FAQs about Citizen TV and SK Macharia:

Q: What is Citizen TV?

A: Citizen TV is a Kenyan television station that offers news, entertainment, and informative programming.

Q: When was Citizen TV founded?

A: Citizen TV was founded in 1999 Samuel Kamau Macharia.

Q: Who is SK Macharia?

A: SK Macharia, born Samuel Kamau Macharia, is the founder of Citizen TV and the chairman of Royal Media Services.

Q: What is Royal Media Services?

A: Royal Media Services (RMS) is the parent company of Citizen TV and is one of the largest media houses in Kenya.

Q: What is the significance of Citizen TV?

A: Citizen TV has played a crucial role in shaping the media landscape in Kenya, providing quality news coverage and entertainment to millions of viewers.

In conclusion, Samuel Kamau Macharia’s entrepreneurial spirit and vision have made Citizen TV a prominent force in the Kenyan media industry. Through his dedication and commitment to providing quality programming, Macharia has left an indelible mark on the nation’s television landscape. Citizen TV continues to thrive under his leadership, informing and entertaining Kenyans across the country.