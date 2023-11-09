Who is the first person to be most followed on Instagram?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Instagram has become one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With millions of users worldwide, it’s no surprise that people are curious about who holds the title for being the most followed person on Instagram. So, who is the first person to achieve this feat?

As of now, the first person to be the most followed on Instagram is none other than Portuguese professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. With a staggering follower count of over 300 million, Ronaldo has surpassed other notable figures and celebrities to claim the top spot. Known for his incredible skills on the field, Ronaldo has also built a massive following off the pitch, thanks to his charismatic personality and engaging content.

FAQ:

Q: How did Cristiano Ronaldo become the most followed person on Instagram?

A: Ronaldo’s popularity on Instagram can be attributed to his immense success as a soccer player, his global fan base, and his consistent engagement with his followers through captivating posts and stories.

Q: Who held the title before Cristiano Ronaldo?

A: Prior to Ronaldo, the title of the most followed person on Instagram was held American singer and actress Selena Gomez. She had amassed a significant following but was eventually overtaken Ronaldo.

Q: Are there any other contenders for the top spot?

A: Yes, there are several other popular figures on Instagram who have a substantial number of followers. Some notable contenders include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Jenner.

Q: How does being the most followed person on Instagram benefit someone?

A: Being the most followed person on Instagram brings immense visibility and influence. It opens up opportunities for brand collaborations, sponsorships, and endorsements, allowing individuals to monetize their social media presence.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the title for being the most followed person on Instagram. With his massive follower count and engaging content, he has solidified his position as a social media powerhouse. However, in the ever-changing landscape of social media, it’s always possible for someone else to claim the top spot in the future.