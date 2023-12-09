Who is the first person Joe Goldberg killed?

Who Was Joe Goldberg’s First Victim? Unveiling the Dark Past of the Infamous Stalker

In the twisted world of Joe Goldberg, the protagonist of the hit Netflix series “You,” murder is just another step towards achieving his warped idea of love. As viewers are drawn into Joe’s chilling narrative, one question lingers: who was his first victim?

The First Victim: Guinevere Beck

Joe Goldberg’s murderous journey begins with the captivating Guinevere Beck, an aspiring writer and graduate student. Beck, played Elizabeth Lail, becomes the object of Joe’s obsession after a chance encounter at the bookstore where he works. Consumed his infatuation, Joe embarks on a relentless pursuit of Beck, using every tool at his disposal to manipulate and control her life.

The Dark Descent into Obsession

As the series unfolds, Joe’s obsession with Beck intensifies, leading him down a dark path of stalking, manipulation, and ultimately, murder. Joe’s twisted sense of love drives him to eliminate anyone he perceives as a threat to his relationship with Beck, including her friends, ex-boyfriends, and even his own romantic interests.

FAQs

Q: What is stalking?

A: Stalking refers to the act of obsessively following, monitoring, and harassing someone, often with malicious intent. It involves unwanted and intrusive behavior that instills fear and distress in the victim.

Q: How does Joe manipulate his victims?

A: Joe uses various tactics to manipulate his victims, including stalking their social media profiles, gathering personal information, and creating elaborate schemes to gain their trust. He often presents himself as a caring and supportive individual, exploiting their vulnerabilities for his own gain.

Q: Does Joe feel remorse for his actions?

A: While Joe occasionally exhibits moments of guilt or remorse, his twisted perception of love and his relentless pursuit of it often overshadow any feelings of regret. He justifies his actions as necessary steps to protect and preserve his idea of a perfect relationship.

As the series continues to captivate audiences, the chilling tale of Joe Goldberg serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of obsession and the lengths some individuals will go to in the name of love. The question of who Joe’s first victim was may be answered, but the true extent of his dark past and the lives he has taken is yet to be fully revealed.