Who is the Female Host on CBS This Morning?

CBS This Morning is a popular morning news program that airs on the CBS network. The show features a team of talented journalists who bring viewers the latest news, interviews, and stories from around the world. One of the key members of this team is the female host, who plays a crucial role in delivering the news to millions of viewers each day.

Introducing the Female Host

The current female host of CBS This Morning is Gayle King. King, a seasoned journalist and television personality, joined the show in 2012. With her warm and engaging style, she has become a familiar face to viewers across the nation. King brings a wealth of experience to the table, having worked in the media industry for several decades.

Gayle King’s Background

Before joining CBS This Morning, Gayle King worked as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. She has also conducted numerous high-profile interviews, including conversations with Michelle Obama, R. Kelly, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. King’s ability to connect with her interviewees and ask thought-provoking questions has earned her widespread acclaim.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long has Gayle King been the female host of CBS This Morning?

A: Gayle King has been the female host of CBS This Morning since 2012.

Q: What other roles has Gayle King held in the media industry?

A: Before joining CBS This Morning, Gayle King worked as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine.

Q: Who are some notable people Gayle King has interviewed?

A: Gayle King has conducted interviews with Michelle Obama, R. Kelly, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, among others.

In conclusion, Gayle King is the esteemed female host of CBS This Morning. With her extensive experience and captivating interviewing skills, she continues to inform and engage viewers with the latest news and stories.