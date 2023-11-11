Who is the father of Celine Dion’s twins?

In a recent interview, renowned Canadian singer Celine Dion revealed the identity of the father of her twins, Nelson and Eddy. The twins were born on October 23, 2010, and have since captured the hearts of fans around the world. After years of speculation and curiosity, Dion has finally put an end to the mystery surrounding their paternity.

The father of Celine Dion’s twins is none other than her late husband, René Angélil. René, who was also Dion’s longtime manager, passed away in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. The couple had been married for over 21 years and had three children together, including their eldest son, René-Charles.

Dion’s decision to keep the identity of the twins’ father private for so long was a personal one. She wanted to protect her children from unnecessary media attention and allow them to grow up in a normal environment. However, she felt that it was finally time to share this information with her fans, who have supported her throughout her career.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Celine Dion keep the identity of the twins’ father a secret?

A: Dion wanted to protect her children from media scrutiny and allow them to have a normal upbringing.

Q: Why did Celine Dion decide to reveal the father’s identity now?

A: Dion felt that it was the right time to share this information with her fans, who have been curious about the twins’ paternity for years.

Q: Who is René Angélil?

A: René Angélil was Celine Dion’s late husband and longtime manager. He played a significant role in her career and personal life.

Q: When were the twins born?

A: Nelson and Eddy were born on October 23, 2010.

Q: How many children did Celine Dion and René Angélil have together?

A: They had three children together: René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy.

Celine Dion’s decision to reveal the father of her twins brings closure to a long-standing question in the minds of her fans. It also serves as a reminder of the love and bond she shared with her late husband, René Angélil. As the twins continue to grow, they will undoubtedly carry their father’s legacy with them, both in their hearts and in the music industry.