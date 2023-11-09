Who is the disabled model for Marks and Spencer?

In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity and diversity, Marks and Spencer, the renowned British retailer, has recently introduced a disabled model to their advertising campaigns. This decision has been widely praised as a step forward in promoting representation and breaking down barriers in the fashion industry.

The disabled model in question is Ellie Goldstein, a 19-year-old British teenager with Down syndrome. Ellie first gained attention in 2020 when she became the first model with Down syndrome to feature in a Gucci Beauty campaign. Her unique beauty and infectious confidence have since caught the attention of many major brands, including Marks and Spencer.

Marks and Spencer’s decision to feature Ellie Goldstein as a model is a significant milestone in the fashion industry. It sends a powerful message that beauty comes in all forms and challenges the traditional standards of what is considered “normal” or “acceptable.” By showcasing Ellie’s talent and beauty, Marks and Spencer is not only embracing inclusivity but also encouraging other brands to follow suit.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Marks and Spencer using a disabled model?

A: Marks and Spencer’s decision to feature a disabled model is part of their commitment to inclusivity and diversity. By showcasing Ellie Goldstein, they aim to challenge societal norms and promote a more inclusive representation of beauty.

Q: Who is Ellie Goldstein?

A: Ellie Goldstein is a 19-year-old British model with Down syndrome. She gained recognition after being featured in a Gucci Beauty campaign in 2020 and has since become an advocate for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Q: What impact does this have on the fashion industry?

A: Marks and Spencer’s decision to feature a disabled model has a significant impact on the fashion industry. It promotes inclusivity, challenges traditional beauty standards, and encourages other brands to follow suit in embracing diversity.

Q: Is this the first time a disabled model has been featured in a major campaign?

A: No, Ellie Goldstein is not the first disabled model to be featured in a major campaign. However, her inclusion in Marks and Spencer’s advertising is a significant step towards greater representation and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

In conclusion, Marks and Spencer’s decision to feature Ellie Goldstein as a disabled model is a commendable move towards inclusivity and diversity. By challenging societal norms and promoting a more inclusive representation of beauty, they are setting an example for other brands to follow. Ellie’s presence in their campaigns sends a powerful message that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated, regardless of their abilities.