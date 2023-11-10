Who is the current CEO of M&S?

In the ever-changing world of business, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest leadership changes within prominent companies. One such company is Marks & Spencer (M&S), a renowned British multinational retailer. If you’re wondering who currently holds the position of CEO at M&S, read on to find out.

The Current CEO: Steve Rowe

As of now, the CEO of M&S is Steve Rowe. He took on this role in April 2016, succeeding Marc Bolland. Rowe has a long-standing history with the company, having joined M&S in 1989 as a management trainee. Over the years, he has held various positions within the organization, including Director of Retail and E-commerce, before ultimately being appointed as CEO.

FAQ

Q: What does CEO stand for?

A: CEO stands for Chief Executive Officer. This is the highest-ranking executive in a company, responsible for making major corporate decisions and managing the overall operations.

Q: How long has Steve Rowe been the CEO of M&S?

A: Steve Rowe has been the CEO of M&S since April 2016, making it over five years in this leadership position.

Q: Who was the CEO of M&S before Steve Rowe?

A: Marc Bolland was the CEO of M&S before Steve Rowe. Bolland held the position from May 2010 to April 2016.

Q: What are some of Steve Rowe’s notable achievements as CEO?

A: Under Steve Rowe’s leadership, M&S has focused on revitalizing its clothing and home divisions, improving product quality, and enhancing the overall customer experience. He has also spearheaded the company’s digital transformation efforts, aiming to strengthen its online presence and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

In conclusion, the current CEO of M&S is Steve Rowe, who has been leading the company since April 2016. With his extensive experience within the organization, Rowe has been instrumental in driving M&S towards growth and innovation. As the retail industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Rowe’s leadership shapes the future of this iconic British brand.