Who is the CEO of Panopto?

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and universities, has been making waves in the industry with its innovative solutions for video recording, management, and sharing. As the company continues to grow and expand its reach, many are curious about the person at the helm – the CEO of Panopto.

Introducing Eric Burns

Eric Burns is the CEO of Panopto, a position he has held since co-founding the company in 2007. With a strong background in technology and a passion for video, Burns has been instrumental in driving Panopto’s success and establishing it as a trusted name in the industry.

Background and Expertise

Before co-founding Panopto, Burns earned his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University. He then went on to work at Microsoft, where he gained valuable experience in software development and product management. This experience laid the foundation for his future endeavors in the video technology space.

Leading Panopto to Success

Under Burns’ leadership, Panopto has experienced significant growth and success. The company’s video platform has become a go-to solution for organizations looking to capture, manage, and share video content. Panopto’s user-friendly interface, robust features, and commitment to customer satisfaction have set it apart from competitors in the market.

In conclusion, Eric Burns, the CEO of Panopto, has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success. With his expertise in technology and passion for video, Burns continues to lead Panopto towards new heights, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.