OneStream Software Appoints Tom Shea as CEO

Who is the CEO of OneStream?

OneStream Software, a leading provider of corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, has recently announced the appointment of Tom Shea as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With this appointment, Shea will take over the reins from Craig Colby, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Tom Shea: A Seasoned Leader in the Software Industry

Tom Shea brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the software industry. Prior to joining OneStream, he served as the CEO of KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of document processing solutions. Under his leadership, KnowledgeLake experienced significant growth and success.

Shea has also held executive positions at various software companies, including Lexmark Enterprise Software, Perceptive Software, and Hyland Software. His extensive background in the industry, coupled with his proven track record of driving growth and innovation, makes him an ideal fit for the role of CEO at OneStream.

FAQ

Q: What is corporate performance management (CPM)?

A: Corporate performance management (CPM) refers to the processes and methodologies used organizations to manage, monitor, and optimize their business performance. It involves the collection, analysis, and reporting of financial and operational data to support decision-making and drive organizational success.

Q: Who was the previous CEO of OneStream?

A: The previous CEO of OneStream was Craig Colby, who will now transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Q: What is the role of the Executive Chairman of the Board?

A: The Executive Chairman of the Board is a leadership position within a company’s board of directors. This role typically involves providing guidance and strategic direction to the CEO and other executives, as well as representing the company’s interests to external stakeholders.

Conclusion

The appointment of Tom Shea as the new CEO of OneStream Software marks an exciting chapter for the company. With his extensive experience and proven leadership abilities, Shea is well-positioned to drive the continued growth and success of OneStream in the corporate performance management market. Under his guidance, the company is expected to further enhance its innovative solutions and deliver exceptional value to its customers.