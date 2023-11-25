Who is the blonde judge on Dancing With the Stars?

If you’re a fan of the hit reality TV show Dancing With the Stars, you may have found yourself wondering about the identity of the blonde judge who always adds her expert opinion to the performances. Well, wonder no more! The blonde judge on Dancing With the Stars is none other than Carrie Ann Inaba.

Carrie Ann Inaba is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, particularly in the world of dance. Born on January 5, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Inaba began her career as a dancer and choreographer. She has worked with numerous high-profile artists, including Madonna, Ricky Martin, and Jennifer Lopez.

Inaba joined the Dancing With the Stars judging panel in its inaugural season in 2005 and has been a mainstay ever since. Her expertise and passion for dance make her an invaluable asset to the show. As a judge, Inaba provides insightful critiques and constructive feedback to the celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Carrie Ann Inaba been a judge on Dancing With the Stars?

Q: What is Carrie Ann Inaba’s background in dance?

Q: What role does Carrie Ann Inaba play as a judge on Dancing With the Stars?

In conclusion, the blonde judge on Dancing With the Stars is Carrie Ann Inaba. With her extensive background in dance and her role as a judge on the show since its inception, Inaba brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. Her insightful critiques and constructive feedback have made her a beloved figure among fans of the show.