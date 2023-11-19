Who is the biggest employer in Folsom, CA?

Folsom, California, a vibrant city located in Sacramento County, is known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and thriving economy. With a population of over 80,000 residents, Folsom offers a wide range of employment opportunities. But who exactly is the biggest employer in this bustling city?

The City of Folsom:

One of the largest employers in Folsom is the City of Folsom itself. With various departments and services, including public safety, utilities, parks and recreation, and administration, the city provides numerous job opportunities for its residents. From police officers and firefighters to administrative staff and maintenance workers, the City of Folsom employs a significant number of individuals.

Intel Corporation:

Another major employer in Folsom is Intel Corporation, a global technology company. Intel has a large presence in the city, with its Folsom campus serving as a hub for research, development, and manufacturing. The company employs a diverse workforce, including engineers, technicians, and support staff, contributing significantly to Folsom’s economy.

In conclusion, while Folsom, CA, offers a diverse range of employment opportunities, the City of Folsom and Intel Corporation stand out as the largest employers in the area. With their significant contributions to the local economy and the employment of a substantial workforce, these two entities play a crucial role in shaping Folsom’s thriving community.