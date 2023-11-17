Who Is The Best Friend Of Lionel Messi?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. With his exceptional skills and numerous accolades, Messi has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. But amidst his fame and success, who is the person that stands his side as his best friend?

The Answer: Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero, the Argentine striker who recently joined Barcelona, is widely regarded as Messi’s best friend. The duo’s friendship dates back to their early years in the Argentine national team and has only grown stronger over time. Aguero and Messi have shared countless moments both on and off the pitch, creating a bond that extends beyond their professional careers.

Their Bond

Aguero and Messi’s friendship is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared passion for the game. They have often been seen celebrating each other’s goals, assisting one another, and even vacationing together with their families. Their camaraderie is evident in their on-field chemistry, as they seamlessly coordinate their movements to create scoring opportunities.

FAQ

Q: How did Messi and Aguero become friends?

A: Messi and Aguero first met as teenagers while playing for the Argentine national team’s youth setup. They quickly formed a bond due to their shared experiences and love for football.

Q: Are Messi and Aguero friends outside of football?

A: Yes, Messi and Aguero’s friendship extends beyond the football pitch. They often spend time together with their families, go on vacations, and support each other in their personal lives.

Q: Do Messi and Aguero play well together?

A: Absolutely! Messi and Aguero’s understanding of each other’s playing style is exceptional. They have showcased their compatibility on numerous occasions, combining their skills to create scoring opportunities for their teams.

Q: Are there any other close friends of Messi?

A: While Aguero is considered Messi’s best friend, the Barcelona star has also formed close relationships with other players, such as Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique.

In conclusion, Sergio Aguero holds the title of Lionel Messi’s best friend. Their friendship has stood the test of time and continues to thrive both on and off the football field. Their bond serves as a reminder that even in the world of elite athletes, true friendship can transcend success and fame.