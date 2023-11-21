Who is the bald guy on Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football has become a beloved tradition for football fans across the United States. Every week, millions of viewers tune in to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the gridiron. But amidst the excitement of the game, there is one question that has been on the minds of many viewers: Who is the bald guy on Thursday Night Football?

The bald guy in question is none other than former NFL player and current television analyst, Jason Witten. Witten, known for his impressive career as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, retired from professional football in 2018. However, he quickly transitioned into a broadcasting role, joining the ESPN team as a color commentator for Monday Night Football.

Witten’s transition to Thursday Night Football came in 2020 when he joined the FOX Sports team as a lead analyst. His expertise and knowledge of the game have made him a valuable addition to the broadcast, providing insightful commentary and analysis for viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Jason Witten bald?

A: Jason Witten is not naturally bald. He chooses to shave his head, which has become his signature look.

Q: How long did Jason Witten play in the NFL?

A: Jason Witten had an illustrious career in the NFL, playing for 15 seasons from 2003 to 2017.

Q: Is Jason Witten a Hall of Famer?

A: Jason Witten’s impressive career has certainly put him in the conversation for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While he has not been inducted yet, many believe he has a strong case for enshrinement.

Q: Will Jason Witten return to playing football?

A: As of now, Jason Witten has not expressed any intentions of returning to playing football. He seems to be enjoying his role as a television analyst and contributing to the sport in a different capacity.

In conclusion, the bald guy on Thursday Night Football is none other than Jason Witten, a former NFL player turned television analyst. His expertise and insight have made him a valuable addition to the broadcast, and fans can continue to enjoy his commentary and analysis on Thursday nights.