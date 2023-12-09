Who is the bad guy in Succession?

Who is the Villain in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed television series created Jesse Armstrong, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire. As the power struggle unfolds, viewers are left wondering: who is the true antagonist in this cutthroat world of corporate intrigue?

The Battle for Power

At the heart of Succession lies the battle for power within the Roy family. Led patriarch Logan Roy, played masterfully Brian Cox, the family members engage in a constant struggle to secure their position within the company. Each character possesses their own flaws and motivations, making it difficult to pinpoint a singular “bad guy.”

The Contenders

Kendall Roy, portrayed Jeremy Strong, initially appears to be the most sympathetic character, as he battles addiction and seeks to break free from his father’s shadow. However, his actions throughout the series raise questions about his true intentions and moral compass.

Logan’s other children, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), also play significant roles in the power struggle. Roman’s brash and often callous behavior makes him a contender for the title of the show’s antagonist. Meanwhile, Shiv’s calculated and ambitious nature raises doubts about her loyalty to her family.

Conclusion

In the complex world of Succession, the line between hero and villain becomes blurred. Each character possesses their own flaws and motivations, making it challenging to identify a clear-cut antagonist. The beauty of the show lies in its ability to portray the moral ambiguity and complexity of human nature, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions about who truly wears the title of the “bad guy.”