Who is the Amazon NFL crew?

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games for the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. With this new venture, Amazon has assembled a talented crew of broadcasters and analysts to bring the excitement of the game to millions of viewers.

The Amazon NFL crew is led the renowned play-by-play commentator, Hannah Storm. Storm, a veteran sports journalist, has covered a wide range of sporting events throughout her career, including the Olympics and the Super Bowl. Her expertise and passion for the game make her a perfect fit for this role.

Joining Storm in the booth is former NFL quarterback, Andrew Hawkins. Known for his quick wit and deep understanding of the game, Hawkins provides insightful analysis and brings a unique perspective to the broadcasts. His experience as a player adds an extra layer of authenticity to the commentary.

On the sidelines, Andrea Kremer takes charge of the reporting duties. Kremer, a highly respected sports journalist, has covered the NFL for over three decades. Her in-depth knowledge of the game and ability to connect with players and coaches make her an invaluable asset to the Amazon NFL crew.

In addition to the main broadcasters, Amazon has also enlisted a team of experts to provide pre-game and post-game analysis. This includes former NFL players such as Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, and Kurt Warner, who bring their wealth of experience and insights to the table.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime Video?

A: Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that provides access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live sports events.

Q: What is Thursday Night Football?

A: Thursday Night Football is a weekly NFL game that is played on Thursday evenings during the regular season. It is broadcasted nationally and has become a popular primetime event for football fans.

Q: How can I watch the Amazon NFL crew?

A: To watch the Amazon NFL crew, you need to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The Thursday Night Football games can be streamed live on the platform.

Q: Can I watch the games if I don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

A: No, the Thursday Night Football games are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a subscription to access the broadcasts.

Q: Will the Amazon NFL crew cover other NFL games?

A: Currently, the Amazon NFL crew is focused on Thursday Night Football games. However, Amazon may expand its coverage in the future to include other NFL games or events.

In conclusion, the Amazon NFL crew is a talented group of broadcasters and analysts who are bringing their expertise and passion for the game to the streaming platform. With their insightful commentary and in-depth analysis, they are sure to enhance the viewing experience for football fans across the country.