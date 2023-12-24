Who is the 7-Year-Old Star of ET?

In the world of cinema, child actors often captivate audiences with their talent and charm. One such young star who stole the hearts of millions is Henry Thomas, the 7-year-old actor who played the lead role in the iconic film “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.” Released in 1982, this Steven Spielberg masterpiece continues to be beloved audiences of all ages.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is Henry Thomas?

A: Henry Thomas is an American actor who gained international fame for his portrayal of Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.”

Q: How old was Henry Thomas when he starred in ET?

A: Henry Thomas was only 7 years old when he played the role of Elliott in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.”

Q: What is “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” about?

A: “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” tells the heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott who discovers an alien stranded on Earth. Elliott forms a deep bond with the alien, whom he names ET, and together they embark on a journey to help ET return home.

Q: What impact did Henry Thomas have on the film?

A: Henry Thomas’s performance as Elliott was widely praised and is considered one of the most memorable child performances in cinematic history. His ability to convey a range of emotions, from fear to joy, endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Q: What happened to Henry Thomas after “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”?

A: Following his breakthrough role in “ET,” Henry Thomas continued to act in both film and television. He has appeared in numerous projects, including “Legends of the Fall,” “Gangs of New York,” and the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Henry Thomas’s portrayal of Elliott in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” remains a testament to his talent as a child actor. His ability to bring a sense of wonder and innocence to the screen made him a standout in the film industry. Even after nearly four decades, his performance continues to captivate audiences and solidify his place in cinematic history.