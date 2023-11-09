Who is the 1st account in Instagram?

In the vast realm of social media, Instagram has emerged as one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With over a billion active users, it’s hard to imagine a time when Instagram didn’t exist. But have you ever wondered who the very first account on Instagram was? Let’s dive into the origins of this influential platform and uncover the identity of its inaugural user.

Instagram was launched on October 6, 2010, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The app quickly gained traction, attracting millions of users within its first year. However, the first account on Instagram was not created either of its founders. Instead, it was registered to a dog named Tuna.

Tuna, a lovable Chiweenie (a Chihuahua and Dachshund mix), became the face of the first Instagram account. His owner, Courtney Dasher, created the account @tunameltsmyheart to share adorable pictures of her four-legged companion. Little did they know that Tuna’s account would pave the way for countless pet influencers and spark a trend of animal-centric content on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: What is an influencer?

A: An influencer is an individual who has established credibility and a significant following on social media platforms. They have the power to influence the opinions, behaviors, and purchasing decisions of their followers.

Q: What is a Chiweenie?

A: A Chiweenie is a mixed breed dog resulting from the crossbreeding of a Chihuahua and a Dachshund. They are known for their small size, long body, and friendly nature.

Q: How many users does Instagram have?

A: As of 2021, Instagram has over one billion active users worldwide.

Q: Are there other famous pet influencers on Instagram?

A: Yes, there are numerous famous pet influencers on Instagram, including Jiffpom, Doug the Pug, and Nala Cat, who have amassed millions of followers.

In conclusion, the first account on Instagram belonged to Tuna, a charming Chiweenie. His account, @tunameltsmyheart, kickstarted the trend of pet influencers on the platform. Today, Instagram continues to evolve, providing a platform for individuals and animals alike to share their stories and connect with a global audience.