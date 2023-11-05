Who is the 18 richest person in the world?

Who is the 18th Richest Person in the World?

In the realm of wealth and fortune, the list of the world’s richest individuals is constantly evolving. As fortunes fluctuate and new players emerge, it can be challenging to keep track of who holds the title of the 18th richest person in the world. Today, we delve into this topic to shed light on the current occupant of this prestigious position.

As of the latest rankings, the 18th richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault. Born on March 5, 1949, in France, Arnault is a prominent business magnate and the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, commonly known as LVMH. This luxury goods conglomerate encompasses renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy, among others.

Arnault’s net worth is estimated to be around $194 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet. His success can be attributed to his astute business acumen and his ability to transform LVMH into a global powerhouse within the luxury goods industry.

FAQ:

Q: What does “net worth” mean?

A: Net worth refers to the total value of an individual’s assets, including cash, investments, properties, and other valuable possessions, minus any liabilities or debts.

Q: How is the ranking of the world’s richest people determined?

A: The ranking of the world’s richest people is typically based on their net worth, which is calculated assessing their assets and deducting their liabilities. Various sources, such as Forbes and Bloomberg, compile and update these rankings regularly.

Q: Is Bernard Arnault the only billionaire in the top 20?

A: No, Bernard Arnault is not the only billionaire in the top 20. The list of the world’s richest individuals is populated numerous billionaires, each with their own vast fortunes.

In conclusion, Bernard Arnault currently holds the esteemed position of the 18th richest person in the world. With his remarkable success in the luxury goods industry, he has amassed a staggering net worth of $194 billion. As the landscape of wealth continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how this ranking fluctuates and who will claim the title of the 18th richest person in the future.