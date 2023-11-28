Who is Taylor’s husband on Real Housewives?

Who is Taylor Armstrong’s Husband on Real Housewives?

In the world of reality television, the Real Housewives franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its drama, glamour, and larger-than-life personalities. One of the most memorable cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Taylor Armstrong, known for her tumultuous personal life and captivating storylines. But who exactly is Taylor’s husband on the show?

Taylor Armstrong’s husband on Real Housewives is Russell Armstrong. Russell was a successful businessman and venture capitalist, known for his involvement in the finance industry. He made occasional appearances on the show alongside Taylor, providing a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle and the challenges they faced as a couple.

FAQ:

Q: When did Taylor Armstrong join Real Housewives?

A: Taylor Armstrong joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its first season, which premiered in October 2010.

Q: Are Taylor and Russell still together?

A: Unfortunately, Taylor and Russell’s marriage ended in tragedy. In August 2011, Russell Armstrong took his own life, leaving Taylor and their young daughter behind.

Q: How did Taylor’s husband’s death impact the show?

A: Russell Armstrong’s death had a profound impact on the show and its cast members. It led to discussions about mental health and the pressures of reality television. The subsequent seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addressed the aftermath of his passing and its impact on Taylor and the other housewives.

Q: Did Taylor remarry after Russell’s death?

A: Yes, Taylor Armstrong eventually found love again. In 2014, she married attorney John Bluher in a romantic ceremony in California.

While Taylor Armstrong’s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was marked both joy and tragedy, her story continues to resonate with viewers. Her journey through love, loss, and resilience serves as a reminder of the complexities of life, even in the glamorous world of reality television.