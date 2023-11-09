Who is Taylor Swift’s ex best friend?

In the world of pop culture, friendships can be just as captivating as the music itself. One such friendship that captured the attention of fans and media alike was the bond between Taylor Swift and her ex-best friend, Karlie Kloss. The two were inseparable for several years, often seen attending events together and sharing their adventures on social media. However, their friendship took a turn, leaving many wondering what went wrong.

Karlie Kloss, a supermodel and entrepreneur, first met Taylor Swift at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2013. The two quickly became close friends, with Kloss even appearing in Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood.” Their friendship seemed unbreakable, with both publicly expressing their admiration and support for one another.

However, rumors of a rift between the two began to surface in 2017 when Kloss was noticeably absent from Swift’s “Reputation” album release and subsequent tour. Fans speculated about the reasons behind their apparent falling out, but neither Swift nor Kloss addressed the issue directly.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the rift between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

A: The exact cause of their falling out remains unknown as neither Swift nor Kloss have publicly addressed the issue. Speculation suggests that their busy schedules and growing personal lives may have played a role.

Q: Are Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss still friends?

A: As of now, it appears that their friendship has come to an end. Both Swift and Kloss have moved on and have been seen spending time with other friends.

Q: Did Taylor Swift write any songs about Karlie Kloss?

A: While Swift is known for drawing inspiration from her personal experiences, she has not confirmed whether any of her songs are specifically about Kloss.

While the end of any friendship can be difficult, it is important to remember that celebrities are just like anyone else and face their fair share of ups and downs. As Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss continue to pursue their respective careers, fans can only hope that they find happiness and fulfillment in their lives, both personally and professionally.