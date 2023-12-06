Who is taller Deepika or Kriti Sanon?

Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon: Who Stands Taller?

In the world of Bollywood, where glamour and style go hand in hand, height often becomes a topic of curiosity among fans. Two leading ladies who have captured the hearts of millions with their talent and beauty are Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon. Both actresses have made a mark in the industry and have a massive fan following. However, when it comes to their height, who stands taller?

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone, known for her graceful presence and impeccable acting skills, stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). She has been a part of numerous successful films and has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Deepika’s towering height adds to her charismatic personality, making her a favorite among fans and filmmakers alike.

Kriti Sanon: On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, with her girl-next-door charm and versatile performances, has also made a significant impact in the industry. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), Kriti is just an inch shorter than Deepika. Despite her slightly shorter stature, Kriti has managed to create a niche for herself and has delivered memorable performances in films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Luka Chuppi.”

In conclusion, while both Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are tall and stunning actresses, Deepika takes the lead with her height of 5 feet 9 inches. However, it is important to remember that height is just a number, and both these actresses have proven their talent and versatility on the silver screen, captivating audiences with their performances.