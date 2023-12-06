Who is supposed to be the original voice of Shrek?

Who Was Originally Supposed to Voice Shrek?

In the world of animated films, certain characters become iconic not only for their appearance but also for their distinctive voices. One such character is Shrek, the lovable ogre who won the hearts of millions around the globe. But did you know that the original voice of Shrek was not the one we all know and love today? Let’s dive into the fascinating story behind the casting of Shrek’s voice and discover who was initially supposed to bring this green ogre to life.

The Original Voice of Shrek: Chris Farley

The late comedian Chris Farley, known for his energetic performances on “Saturday Night Live” and in films like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep,” was originally cast as the voice of Shrek. Farley had recorded nearly all of the dialogue for the character before his untimely death in 1997. His portrayal of Shrek was said to be more of a bumbling, innocent ogre with a softer voice compared to the final version we are familiar with.

Why Was Chris Farley Replaced?

After Farley’s passing, DreamWorks Animation decided to recast the role of Shrek. The studio felt that the original recordings did not fully capture the essence of the character they had envisioned. They ultimately chose Mike Myers, the talented actor and comedian known for his roles in “Wayne’s World” and as Austin Powers, to take over the role. Myers brought his own unique interpretation to Shrek, infusing the character with his Scottish accent and adding a layer of complexity to the ogre’s personality.

FAQ:

Q: Why did DreamWorks Animation recast the role of Shrek?

A: DreamWorks Animation felt that the original recordings Chris Farley did not align with their vision for the character.

Q: Who replaced Chris Farley as the voice of Shrek?

A: Mike Myers was chosen to replace Chris Farley and brought his own interpretation to the character.

Q: Did any of Chris Farley’s original recordings make it into the final film?

A: No, none of Farley’s original recordings were used in the final version of “Shrek.”

Q: How did Mike Myers’ portrayal of Shrek differ from Chris Farley’s?

A: Myers added his Scottish accent and brought a different comedic style to the character, giving Shrek a more distinct personality.

In conclusion, while Chris Farley was originally intended to be the voice of Shrek, his unfortunate passing led to the recasting of the role. Mike Myers ultimately brought his own unique charm and comedic talent to the character, solidifying Shrek’s place as one of the most beloved animated characters of all time.