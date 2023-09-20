Canadian Punjabi Singer Shubh Faces Controversy Ahead of Mumbai Concert

Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is currently embroiled in a major controversy surrounding his upcoming concert in Mumbai. Accusations of his support for separatist Khalistani elements have sparked outrage among members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who have torn down his concert posters. Shubh was scheduled to perform in Mumbai as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event on September 23-25.

Shubh has been making waves in the music industry with his hit songs like “Elevated,” “OG,” and “Cheaques.” He has gained recognition not only in India but also internationally. However, recent controversy has led prominent figures like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya to unfollow the singer on Instagram.

The opposition to Shubh’s concert is not restricted to Mumbai; it is spreading to other cities as well. The controversy stems from Shubh’s social media activities, particularly a post featuring a distorted map of India that excluded Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. This caused widespread public outcry.

The BJYM, at the forefront of the opposition, firmly states that there is no place for Khalistani sympathizers in India as they pose a threat to the country’s unity and integrity. The BJYM demands stringent action against Shubhneet Singh and the cancellation of all his performances. They further insist on the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the singer.

As the controversy unfolds, the fate of Shubh’s Mumbai concert remains uncertain. Event organizers and authorities are dealing with the demands of the BJYM and the growing opposition. The situation is tense, with both sides standing their ground.

