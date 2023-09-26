TikToker’s Piano Damaged Shauntae Heard Sparks Outrage Online

Summary:

TikToker The Andrew Shoe caught the attention and support of online communities after exposing Shauntae Heard for her actions. In a viral TikTok video, Heard can be seen damaging Shoe’s piano during his street performance, leading to widespread outrage. Netizens quickly identified Heard and called her out on various social media platforms.

The video, uploaded on the Clown World Twitter page, has garnered over 1.3 million views at the time of writing. It captures Shoe performing in Athens, Georgia, with Heard present in the audience. As Shoe continues to play despite a passerby slamming the keys, Heard approaches and pushes the keyboard off the stand, causing it to fall. Shoe also reveals that she stole money from his bucket.

Witnesses in the area booed Heard and helped Shoe gather his belongings from the floor after the incident. Angered netizens took it upon themselves to find Heard’s social media accounts, further expressing their outrage. They discovered her Facebook page under the name ‘Tommanesha Heard,’ as well as her mother’s Facebook account, where individuals expressed their anger.

Heard’s X account was also found, bearing the username @TommaneshaH. Although she had attached several videos, her Instagram account, under the username Tommanesha, appeared to be deactivated at the time of writing. It was reported that Heard created another Instagram account under the username @alt.minit, but it was unavailable online.

According to the Georgia Gazette, Heard faced charges of theft of lost or mislaid property and financial transaction card fraud, as she was booked the Clarke County. Despite attempting to distance herself from the situation apologizing on Facebook and claiming she did not steal money, netizens remained furious.

In her apology, Heard expressed remorse for her actions, stating that she had personally apologized to Shoe. However, she pleaded for her family to be kept out of the online drama. In response to criticism, Heard lashed out at commenters, asserting that she knows her actions were wrong and that she is not a bully.

Overall, the incident involving Shauntae Heard damaging The Andrew Shoe’s piano has sparked widespread backlash online, leading to the discovery of her social media accounts and her subsequent apologies. The netizens’ outrage continues as they demand accountability for her actions.

Sources:

– Clown World Twitter page

– Georgia Gazette