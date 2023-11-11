Who is Shania Twain’s husband now?

In the world of country music, Shania Twain is a name that needs no introduction. With her powerful voice and catchy tunes, she has captivated audiences around the globe for decades. But while her music has always been in the spotlight, her personal life has also garnered significant attention. One question that often arises is: who is Shania Twain’s husband now?

As of 2021, Shania Twain is happily married to Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple tied the knot in 2011, in a private ceremony held in Puerto Rico. Thiébaud, a Swiss-born businessman, has been a pillar of support for Twain during some of the most challenging times in her life.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Shania Twain’s previous husband?

A: Shania Twain was previously married to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. They were married for 14 years before their relationship ended in divorce in 2010.

Q: How did Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud meet?

A: The story of how Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud met is quite unique. Both were going through divorces at the time, with their respective spouses having an affair with each other. This shared experience brought them together, and they eventually found solace in each other’s company, leading to a deep and lasting connection.

Q: Does Shania Twain have any children with Frédéric Thiébaud?

A: No, Shania Twain does not have any children with Frédéric Thiébaud. However, she has a son named Eja Lange from her previous marriage to Mutt Lange.

Shania Twain’s relationship with Frédéric Thiébaud is a testament to the power of love and resilience. After enduring heartbreak and betrayal, she found happiness once again with a partner who understands and supports her. Together, they have built a strong and loving relationship that continues to thrive.

In conclusion, Shania Twain’s husband now is Frédéric Thiébaud, a supportive and loving partner who has been her side through thick and thin. Their unique love story serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, true love can prevail.