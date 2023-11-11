Who is Shania Twain married to Now?

In the world of country music, Shania Twain is a name that needs no introduction. With her powerful voice and catchy tunes, she has captivated audiences around the globe. But while her music has been the focus of much attention, her personal life has also been a topic of interest for many fans. One question that often arises is, “Who is Shania Twain married to now?”

Shania Twain is currently married to Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple tied the knot in 2011, in a private ceremony in Puerto Rico. Thiébaud, a Swiss-born businessman, has been a pillar of support for Twain during some of the most challenging times in her life.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Shania Twain previously married to?

A: Shania Twain was previously married to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. They were married for 14 years before their relationship ended in divorce in 2010.

Q: How did Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud meet?

A: Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud met through a mutual connection. Both were going through divorces at the time, with Thiébaud’s ex-wife being Twain’s best friend. Their shared experiences brought them together, and they eventually found love in each other.

Q: Does Shania Twain have any children with Frédéric Thiébaud?

A: No, Shania Twain does not have any children with Frédéric Thiébaud. However, she has a son named Eja with her ex-husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

Shania Twain’s marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud has brought her happiness and stability after a tumultuous period in her life. The couple has been known to keep their relationship relatively private, focusing on their love and supporting each other through thick and thin.

In conclusion, Shania Twain is currently married to Frédéric Thiébaud, a Swiss-born businessman. Their love story is a testament to finding happiness after heartbreak and the power of support in difficult times.