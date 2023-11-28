Who is Seth Rollins bestfriend?

Seth Rollins: Unveiling the Bond with His Best Friend

In the world of professional wrestling, Seth Rollins has undoubtedly made a name for himself as one of the industry’s most talented and charismatic performers. But behind the scenes, who is the person that stands his side through thick and thin? Who is Seth Rollins’ best friend?

The Unbreakable Bond with Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins’ best friend is none other than Jon Moxley, also known as Dean Ambrose during his time in WWE. The two forged a strong friendship during their tenure in the wrestling promotion, where they often found themselves working together both as allies and rivals in the ring.

Their bond extends beyond the squared circle, as Rollins and Moxley have been known to spend time together outside of their professional obligations. Whether it’s grabbing a meal, hitting the gym, or simply enjoying each other’s company, their friendship has stood the test of time.

FAQ:

Q: How did Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley become friends?

A: Rollins and Moxley first crossed paths in WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). They quickly formed a connection and continued to support each other as they progressed through the ranks.

Q: Are Rollins and Moxley still friends?

A: Yes, despite Moxley’s departure from WWE in 2019, their friendship remains intact. They have publicly expressed their support for each other’s careers and have even shared the ring together in other wrestling promotions.

Q: Do Rollins and Moxley plan to team up again in the future?

A: While nothing is set in stone, both Rollins and Moxley have expressed openness to the idea of reuniting in the ring. Wrestling fans around the world eagerly await the possibility of witnessing their dynamic partnership once more.

In conclusion, Seth Rollins’ best friend is Jon Moxley, a fellow professional wrestler with whom he has shared countless memorable moments both inside and outside the ring. Their unbreakable bond serves as a testament to the power of friendship in the world of sports entertainment.